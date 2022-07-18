IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    John Bolton Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

    07:45
Ayman Mohyeldin

John Bolton Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

07:45

John Bolton, a national security adviser during the Trump administration and former Ambassador to the United Nations, revealed in a TV interview Tuesday that he has played a role in plotting coups in multiple foreign countries. “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’état — not here but, you know, other places — it takes a lot of work,” Bolton revealed to a stunned CNN host. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin and his Sunday night panel discuss the comedy and horror of the bizarre admission.July 18, 2022

    John Bolton Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

    07:45
