John Bolton Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

John Bolton, a national security adviser during the Trump administration and former Ambassador to the United Nations, revealed in a TV interview Tuesday that he has played a role in plotting coups in multiple foreign countries. “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’état — not here but, you know, other places — it takes a lot of work,” Bolton revealed to a stunned CNN host. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin and his Sunday night panel discuss the comedy and horror of the bizarre admission.July 18, 2022