IDF: A 'vast majority' of Iranian missiles and drones intercepted
April 14, 202400:56
    Israeli air defense systems could protect against missiles, but amount launched will matter

    04:42

  • IDF: Israel closing schools across country as Iran attack looms

    02:07

  • Biden returning to White House to meet with national security team

    02:16

  • Biden pledges to defend Israel amid threats from Iran

    02:49

  • Was the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate worth it?

    06:35

  • 'Hard' for U.S. not to get engaged if Iran and Israel tensions escalate: former Rep. Harman

    04:59

  • Fareed Zakaria: U.S. aid to Ukraine is a matter of life and death

    12:12

  • Father of Hamas hostage: Israel can’t rest on ‘fantasy’ that military action will ‘get my son home’

    11:04

  • Bernie Sanders slams Trump for using Israel-Hamas war to play ‘stupid politics’

    06:47

  • Biden says he has been 'blunt and straightforward' with Netanyahu

    01:41

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We should not’ provide ‘blank checks’ to Israel until they meet U.S. requirements

    07:08

  • House member stresses need for humanitarian aid, getting hostages home

    05:45

  • Houthis ‘inserting themselves’ in Gaza has ‘set back the prospects for peace’ in Yemen

    05:27

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: Aid deliveries into Gaza have ‘taken way too long,’ ‘inadequate’ changes from Israel

    08:40

  • ‘I didn’t have any human rights’: Hostage captured on October 7 speaks with Andrea Mitchell

    10:06

  • Released hostage: ‘there was no oxygen’ in Hamas tunnels, ‘they left us with no water and no food’

    04:08

  • Gorani: Hostage families say they ‘are ready to pay’ ‘any price’ for release of their loved ones

    07:50

  • ‘It needs to end with the release of the hostages’: Father of Itay Chen speaks out

    05:01

  • Israeli military pulls troops from southern Gaza

    06:43

  • Israeli military to withdraw troops from southern Gaza

    03:30

Ayman Mohyeldin

IDF: A 'vast majority' of Iranian missiles and drones intercepted

00:56

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said a "vast majority" of drones and missiles have been intercepted with the help from Israeli allies. A number of Iranian missiles fell inside Israeli territory causing "minor damage" to a military base with no casualties. April 14, 2024

    Israeli air defense systems could protect against missiles, but amount launched will matter

    04:42

  • IDF: Israel closing schools across country as Iran attack looms

    02:07

  • Biden returning to White House to meet with national security team

    02:16

  • Biden pledges to defend Israel amid threats from Iran

    02:49

  • Was the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate worth it?

    06:35

  • 'Hard' for U.S. not to get engaged if Iran and Israel tensions escalate: former Rep. Harman

    04:59

