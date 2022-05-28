IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre

    18:54
  • Now Playing

    How GOP Talk of "Evil" Dodges Discussion of Gun Control

    09:02
  • UP NEXT

    Leaked Xinjiang Police Files Detail Abuse of Uyghurs In China

    07:48

  • Former Trump Administration Official Miles Taylor Announces Departure From the GOP

    08:45

  • Former ICC Official: “it is challenging but not impossible” to hold leaders like Putin accountable

    06:21

  • Fmr. Secretary of Education calls GOP assault on education “deeply disturbing” 

    07:12

  • Trump allies Thomas Barrack and Steve Wynn in legal trouble

    01:45

  • Madison Cawthorn loses primary battle

    07:40

  • The January 6th Committee has key new evidence ahead of their public hearings

    07:28

  • U.S. Soccer reaches historic equal pay agreement

    01:35

  • Amnesty International Secretary General says overturning Roe will have global impact

    08:36

  • Progressive candidates secure primary wins despite dark money group spending

    07:30

  • The Right’s white violence problem

    03:32

  • The New Campaign Theme In Republican Primaries

    09:28

  • Early Lessons For Progressives In The 2022 Midterms

    08:40

  • Is Turkey Being The Joe Manchin Of NATO?

    09:40

  • Rebuilding life in Ukraine as war stretches into third month

    06:01

  • Buffalo shooting suspect's alleged manifesto cites racist conspiracy theories

    08:40

  • The mainstreaming of the "Great Replacement" theory

    03:35

  • DOJ investigates Buffalo shooting as a hate crime

    05:49

Ayman Mohyeldin

How GOP Talk of "Evil" Dodges Discussion of Gun Control

09:02

Few will disagree that mass shootings are acts of evil. But while that’s the start of the conversation for most, it’s a conversation-ender for Republicans, who use the same talking point to avoid any discussion of responsible gun laws. Journalist Patrick Blanchfield says we should pay more attention to that rhetoric, and he joins Ayman to talk more about it.May 28, 2022

  • The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre

    18:54
  • Now Playing

    How GOP Talk of "Evil" Dodges Discussion of Gun Control

    09:02
  • UP NEXT

    Leaked Xinjiang Police Files Detail Abuse of Uyghurs In China

    07:48

  • Former Trump Administration Official Miles Taylor Announces Departure From the GOP

    08:45

  • Former ICC Official: “it is challenging but not impossible” to hold leaders like Putin accountable

    06:21

  • Fmr. Secretary of Education calls GOP assault on education “deeply disturbing” 

    07:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All