  • Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause

  • Conservatives have a new favorite tactic: smearing any and all dissenters as pedophiles and groomers

    French Amb. to the U.S. on sanctions: “We will be ready to go further.”

    Republicans’ decades-long addiction to smearing SCOTUS nominees

  • Zelenskyy Economic Adviser on Russian sanctions: “In our view, not enough has been done.”

  • Bucha survivor: “I’m almost speechless just to describe what was there.”

  • Why ‘bipartisan’ claims on Judge Jackson are overblown

  • Bipartisan bill would take “Robin Hood” approach to Putin and his oligarchs

  • Ukrainian MP: “In every drop of Russian oil, there is Ukrainian blood.”

  • Staten Island Amazon workers make history with union vote

  • Conservative lawmakers opt to gaslight Americans in defending Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law

  • Firebrand Congressman Madison Cawthorn learns just how far is too far when it comes to inflammatory rhetoric within the GOP

  • Fmr. NATO military commander: “We need to fight to gain and maintain the initiative.”

  • President Biden Signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill

  • Fmr. Ambassador to NATO breaks down the U.S.’s response to Putin’s invasion

  • Ohio Republicans’ redistricting mess throws primaries into disarray

  • GOP Turns Supreme Court Hearing into a 2024 Presidential Audition

  • Republicans play politics while President Biden travels overseas and meets with Ukrainian refugees.

  • Cory Booker moves Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears

  • Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on proposed bill to prohibit the U.S. from conducting business with companies who operate in Russia

Ayman Mohyeldin

French Amb. to the U.S. on sanctions: “We will be ready to go further.”

Recent attacks against civilians in Ukraine have spurred the international community into action, enacting new sanctions and sending more weapons and aid to Ukraine. MSNBC’S Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with French Ambassador to the U.S. Philippe Étienne about France’s role in the conflict and negotiations.April 10, 2022

