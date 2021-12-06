Democrats, we have a problem

Brian Stryker, a Democratic pollster, is sounding alarm bells ahead of the 2022 midterm election, urging his party to shift focus from social issues to the economy. Stryker’s warning comes as a group of 22 House Democrats plead with leadership to pass bills that address their constituents’ economic concerns. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to one of the leaders behind that letter, Representative Susan Wild (D-PA), about her concerns and the Democrats’ messaging problem. Dec. 6, 2021