‘It’s pretty obvious’: How Clarence Thomas and others are likely to rule in 'extremely unusual' Trump case

David Henderson, Matthew Dowd, and Michelle Goldberg speak to Charles Coleman Jr., in for Ayman Mohyeldin, about special counsel Jack Smith’s “extraordinarily unusual” petition for the Supreme Court justices to quickly intervene and decide Trump’s immunity claim in the federal election interference case, even before the D.C. appeals court weighs in. The panel discusses whether Justice Clarence Thomas and other conservatives on the Court are likely to show "deference" to the former president or whether they would remain impartial to protect the tattered integrity of the Court.Dec. 17, 2023

