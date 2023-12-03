IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ayman: Trump's explosive rhetoric is 'getting more dangerous all the time'

    How the neglected Bedouins are affected by Israel's war with Hamas

  • Tim Scott drops out of 2024 presidential race

  • Voices and faces of war seen and heard from inside Gaza

  • Rep. Melanie Stansbury: It’s Not Up to Dems to Bail Out McCarthy

  • Rep. Melanie Stansbury: It’s Not Up to Dems to Bail Out McCarthy

  • Government to remain open after Congress passes funding bill

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin on fighting the right-wing plot to gut the federal government

  • The cost of the Big Lie: Giuliani ordered to pay damages to Georgia election workers

  • LGBTQ ally killed in dispute over Pride flag

  • Jim Jordan attempts to counter-program Trump's legal drama

  • Comedian roasts Trump, DeSantis, Ramaswamy, McConnell and more with spot-on impressions

  • The real victims of Donald Trump’s election lies

  • TIMELINE: The events leading up to Donald Trump's indictment in Georgia

  • Donald Trump is 'playing with fire' in election interference case

  • How Jack Smith's Indictment Has Vindicated Work of Jan. 6th Select Committee

  • Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen: Trump’s Trial Needs to be Televised

  • "Weed Out Extremists Within Your Ranks": Rep. Dan Goldman to DHS

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren on Richard Nixon vs. Donald Trump

  • Why Trump is 'Nixon on steroids'

Ayman Mohyeldin

Ayman: Trump's explosive rhetoric is 'getting more dangerous all the time'

10:00

Ayman Mohyeldin is joined by Fernand Amandi, Carol Lam, and Paola Ramos to discuss the increasingly dangerous rhetoric being used by Trump on social media and at campaign rallies and how the intense rhetoric is already fueling a rise in political violence among his supporters.Dec. 3, 2023

Play All