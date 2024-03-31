Ayman: The glaring double standard in Trump's latest social media attack

Donald Trump is being accused of inciting violence after sharing a video depicting Biden tied up in the back of a pickup truck on social media. Ayman Mohyeldin calls out the former president's actions as the latest in a series of "baseless attacks" that follow a disturbing pattern. "Let's just pause here for a moment and consider the circumstances," Ayman says. "If any one of us were to post that same video depicting President Biden on our social media accounts, you know what would happen. We would immediately have federal agents knocking on our door."March 31, 2024