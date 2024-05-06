IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Al Jazeera Managing Editor: Israel's Shutdown is an Effort to Silence Coverage of Gaza War
May 6, 202407:50
Ayman Mohyeldin

Al Jazeera Managing Editor: Israel's Shutdown is an Effort to Silence Coverage of Gaza War

07:50

The Israeli government today voted unanimously to shut down Al Jazeera's broadcasts and operations in the country, a move the network has condemned and called a criminal act. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin speaks with Al Jazeera Managing Editor Mohamed Moawad about this "attack on journalism."May 6, 2024

