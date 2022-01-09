Actor Martin Kove on the success of “Cobra Kai” and the age of nostalgia in Hollywood
Netflix’s smash hit “Cobra Kai” is back for season 4 and no one is more excited than NBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin. He spoke to star Martin Kove about what made him want to reprise the role of John Kreese and his new podcast with his children.Jan. 9, 2022
