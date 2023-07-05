Weissmann: Inconceivable that limit on Biden admin contact with social media firms won’t be appealed

A judge ruled the Biden administration cannot regulate content in social media sites. NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly and Former FBI General Counsel and MSNBC Legal Analyst Andrew Weissmann join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “It is inconceivable to me that this will not be appealed,” says Weissmann. Weissmann adds, “One because it is legally wrong, and two, because the harm to our national security, and frankly, to just domestic crimes that are brought to the attention of tech companies is so severe. So it's just very hard to imagine that this won't be appealed.”July 5, 2023