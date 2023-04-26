IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rucker: Disney alleging loss of special status is ‘part of a concerted political push by DeSantis’

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Victor Cha: Sending nuclear subs to South Korea was ‘important for the Biden administration to do’

    11:26
  • UP NEXT

    Jury deliberating in Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

    02:52

  • E. Jean Carroll testifies about alleged rape in civil case against Trump

    02:52

  • Remembering Harry Belafonte: Belafonte commemorates 1963 March 50th anniversary with Andrea Mitchell

    00:32

  • Amb. Jeffrey Feltman: 46 million in Sudan ‘taken hostage’ in two generals’ ‘lust for power’

    04:37

  • Sen. Coons: Biden will negotiate on debt ceiling ‘but not at the point of a gun’

    08:19

  • Claire McCaskill: ‘We have a Republican Party that is worshiping at the altar of extremism’

    06:18

  • TN Rep. Jones: 'Passing common sense gun laws' in Tennessee 'will set a model for the nation'

    06:10

  • Sen. Warner: Access of over 4 million Americans to classified docs 'has been a problem' for some time

    07:22

  • Shackelford: Russia’s influence through Wagner group in Sudan is ‘bad news’ for ceasefire possibility

    02:30

  • Tucker Carlson out at Fox News

    01:49

  • John Kerry: Meeting climate goals 'will require capturing emissions' by oil and gas industry

    08:48

  • John Kerry: 'We can't' reach global climate goals without U.S.-China cooperation, 'it's that simple'

    06:15

  • Rosenberg ‘wouldn’t make too much of' IRS agent seeking whistleblower protections 'at this point'

    02:53

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Suspending debt limit gives 'long runway' for a fiscal commission to make proposals

    04:45

  • Doug Heye: ‘There’s a lot we still don’t know’ about Supreme Court ethics issues

    06:21

  • Andriy Kostin: ‘History will help us’ to hold Putin accountable for 80,000 war crimes committed

    06:34

  • Mifepristone could ‘be out of reach to millions of people’ if Supreme Court lifts stay

    05:20

  • Rep. Spanberger: 'There has to be an assessment’ of counterintelligence efforts after DOD leaks

    06:44

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Victor Cha: Sending nuclear subs to South Korea was ‘important for the Biden administration to do’

11:26

President Biden announced during a state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol that the U.S. will dock nuclear submarines in South Korea. NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, former Biden Press Secretary and MSNBC Host Jen Psaki, and Victor Cha, the Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the decision and the threat that North Korea poses for U.S. allies in Asia. “I'm sure that particularly the North Koreans are not going to like it and they'll try to find some way to respond to it. But it was important for the Biden administration to do. In terms of capabilities, there's no doubt the United States has all the capabilities it needs to deter North Korea from using nuclear weapons,” Cha says. “But there's the reassurance aspect of deterrence, with regard to the South Korean public, as North Korea keeps flying these missiles, you know, nearly on a daily basis all around the region. So this redeployment of assets, whether it's by sea or by air, I think are important steps that the administration is taking that will reassure the allies and it will be a show of force with regard to both North Korea and China.”April 26, 2023

  • Rucker: Disney alleging loss of special status is ‘part of a concerted political push by DeSantis’

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Victor Cha: Sending nuclear subs to South Korea was ‘important for the Biden administration to do’

    11:26
  • UP NEXT

    Jury deliberating in Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

    02:52

  • E. Jean Carroll testifies about alleged rape in civil case against Trump

    02:52

  • Remembering Harry Belafonte: Belafonte commemorates 1963 March 50th anniversary with Andrea Mitchell

    00:32

  • Amb. Jeffrey Feltman: 46 million in Sudan ‘taken hostage’ in two generals’ ‘lust for power’

    04:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All