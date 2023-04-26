Victor Cha: Sending nuclear subs to South Korea was ‘important for the Biden administration to do’

President Biden announced during a state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol that the U.S. will dock nuclear submarines in South Korea. NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, former Biden Press Secretary and MSNBC Host Jen Psaki, and Victor Cha, the Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the decision and the threat that North Korea poses for U.S. allies in Asia. “I'm sure that particularly the North Koreans are not going to like it and they'll try to find some way to respond to it. But it was important for the Biden administration to do. In terms of capabilities, there's no doubt the United States has all the capabilities it needs to deter North Korea from using nuclear weapons,” Cha says. “But there's the reassurance aspect of deterrence, with regard to the South Korean public, as North Korea keeps flying these missiles, you know, nearly on a daily basis all around the region. So this redeployment of assets, whether it's by sea or by air, I think are important steps that the administration is taking that will reassure the allies and it will be a show of force with regard to both North Korea and China.”April 26, 2023