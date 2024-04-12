IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan: The world ‘has failed to respond,’ one year into Sudan civil war
    U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan: The world 'has failed to respond,' one year into Sudan civil war

Andrea Mitchell Reports

U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan: The world ‘has failed to respond,’ one year into Sudan civil war

Monday marks the one year anniversary of the civil war in Sudan - a war that's put the country on the brink of famine, with millions suffering from starvation and illness. U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello, who just returned from the region, joins Peter Alexander with his first-hand account of the devastating situation there.April 12, 2024

    U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan: The world 'has failed to respond,' one year into Sudan civil war

