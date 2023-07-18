IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

U.S. soldier detained in North Korea was ‘supposed to be heading home’ before crossing DMZ

04:50

A U.S. soldier is in North Korean custody after entering the demilitarized border zone without authorization during a tour of the Joint Security Area. Andrea Mitchell joins Peter Alexander from the Aspen Security Forum to share what officials know about the situation. Andrea reports that the serviceman bolted into the DMZ while on a commercial tour after being disciplined in South Korea and escorted by military personnel to the airport to return home, according to a senior administration official. “He had completed his punishment and was supposed to be heading home. He clearly didn't want to do that,” she adds.July 18, 2023

