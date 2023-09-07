IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

U.N. Amb Greenfield: Saw ‘what we do actually saves lives’ in visit to Sudanese refugee camp

The United Nations is investigating allegations of genocide in Sudan, as refugees flee to Chad for safety from civil war. Andrea Mitchell reports from Chad, where she visited a refugee camp with the U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Gerenfield, who is determined to shed light on the human rights issues in the region. “It is overwhelming. I think that's the only word that I can use. I see those little children. I saw a six-month-old who looked like a newborn. And I was told by the doctors that actually she was feeling better, showing that what we do actually saves lives,” Greenfield said, who announced new humanitarian aid during the visit.Sept. 7, 2023

