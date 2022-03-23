Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Russians ‘not letting in the humanitarian assistance’ designated to ‘worst affected cities’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chargé D’Affaires to Ukraine Kristina Kvien, who is responsible for facilitating the flow of U.S. aid to Ukraine, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the obstacles of getting humanitarian aid to the hardest hit cities in Ukraine. “The chains of security assistance are going extremely well. Everything that is provided to Ukraine gets and quickly and efficiently. And the humanitarian assistance is also going well, but I would say it's been flowing a little more slowly because, unfortunately, Russia does not allow humanitarian convoys into some of the worst affected cities,” says Kvien. “The Russians are creating the worst humanitarian disaster in Ukraine, first by bombing, and then by not letting in the humanitarian assistance that needs to get to the civilians in those cities.”March 23, 2022

