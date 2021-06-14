Top Navalny aide: Putin's 'aim' is to imprison Navalny until 'one of the two men dies'

Andrea Mitchell interviews Leonid Volkov, chief of staff to imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who reacts to Vladimir Putin's refusal to commit to whether Navalny will leave prison alive in an interview with NBC's Keir Simmons. "That is the first time in my life that I was listening to Putin saying something honest. That is clearly his aim that Alexei Navalny stays in prison until one of the two men dies, and now Putin confirmed that is his plan."