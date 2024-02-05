Tim Miller: ‘Isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now,’ and underestimated

Former President Donald Trump leads President Biden by five points nationally in a new NBC News poll as more congressional Republicans throw their support behind the former president in his primary against his former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley. Robert Gibbs, Tim Miller, and Kim Atkins Stohr join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the race. “I think that that isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now. I think frankly, it’s underrepresented in Washington,” Miller says. “I think the voters, if you look at the polls of Republican voters or you talk to Republican voters, they are more sympathetic to the idea that we should pull back from Ukraine, pull back from the world than a lot of Republican elected officials are. So I think there's good reason to be worried about that going forward.”Feb. 5, 2024