IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tim Miller: ‘Isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now,’ and underestimated

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    John Brennan: U.S. must ‘take away that capability to strike U.S. forces’ from Iran-backed groups

    07:35

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Donald Trump wants those scenes of chaos’ the bipartisan border deal would prevent

    07:20

  • Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria

    05:45

  • Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'

    05:21

  • Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies

    05:16

  • Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?

    05:06

  • The importance of the locations of the U.S. military's retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies

    03:35

  • What might come next in the tiered U.S. military retaliation against Iranian proxies

    06:50

  • Fmr. CISA director: China is ‘a much more nefarious, insidious threat’

    04:18

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘If we let stand Putin's aggression, we're inviting more bloodshed’ & defense spending

    03:25

  • Biden Campaign co-Chair: Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’ ‘really don’t want to close the border’

    07:52

  • Roberta Kaplan: ‘It’s hard to imagine’ how democracy ‘survives if we can’t agree’ on what’s true

    06:28

  • Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’

    03:58

  • Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.

    06:55

  • INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology

    05:16

  • Fmr. Trump NSA: ‘I’m convinced’ Trump ‘withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake’

    04:07

  • NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine

    06:35

  • MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

    04:50

  • Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

    07:48

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Tim Miller: ‘Isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now,’ and underestimated

06:59

Former President Donald Trump leads President Biden by five points nationally in a new NBC News poll as more congressional Republicans throw their support behind the former president in his primary against his former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley. Robert Gibbs, Tim Miller, and Kim Atkins Stohr join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the race. “I think that that isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now. I think frankly, it’s underrepresented in Washington,” Miller says. “I think the voters, if you look at the polls of Republican voters or you talk to Republican voters, they are more sympathetic to the idea that we should pull back from Ukraine, pull back from the world than a lot of Republican elected officials are. So I think there's good reason to be worried about that going forward.”Feb. 5, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Tim Miller: ‘Isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now,’ and underestimated

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    John Brennan: U.S. must ‘take away that capability to strike U.S. forces’ from Iran-backed groups

    07:35

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Donald Trump wants those scenes of chaos’ the bipartisan border deal would prevent

    07:20

  • Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria

    05:45

  • Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'

    05:21

  • Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All