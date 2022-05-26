Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his experience waiting with parents at a reunification center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, situated in Gutierrez’s district. “It was an incredible juxtaposition between the calmness of having them wait, they were following instructions, they were huddled in prayer. And then as each one of them found out, just the cries and the tears. It was just very guttural,” says Gutierrez. May 26, 2022