Speaker Emerita Pelosi: ‘Don’t bring a bill to the floor unless you know you have the votes’

On the same night, Speaker Johnson failed to pass an Israel only aid bill in the house. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the state of Capitol Hill, as two wars rage abroad, and the U.S. is gearing towards a likely Presidential election rematch. “I always say to my colleagues, now the Republicans in the leadership. Don't bring a bill to the floor unless you know you have the votes. And in order to know you have the vote you have to have some of your pocket,” Pelosi said. “Everything they do is about Donald Trump. He's the puppeteer, sadly, as I've always said, he’s shining the light on the strings, that looks terrible.”Feb. 7, 2024