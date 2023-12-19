Shooting of 3 Israeli hostages ‘is an impetus for renewed diplomacy’ toward a pause, says Clarke

Pressure is growing for a renewed deal to release more Israeli hostages after IDF soldiers mistakenly shot and killed three Israeli hostages who had escaped from Hamas. José Díaz-Balart is joined by Richard Engel, Colin Clarke, Director of Policy and Research at the Soufan Group, and retired four star Gen. Barry McCaffrey to discuss the likelihood of another temporary ceasefire and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. On the shooting of three Israeli hostages, Clarke says, “I do think the entire incident, as tragic as it was, is an impetus for renewed diplomacy. For the United States, the Egyptians, the Qataris and others that have been involved, to make this the issue on the table. We know that intelligence chiefs have been meeting toward this end and we're hoping to see some progress in the coming days.”Dec. 19, 2023