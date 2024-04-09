Sen. Tim Kaine: Aid deliveries into Gaza have ‘taken way too long,’ ‘inadequate’ changes from Israel

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, members of the U.S. Senate are calling on President Biden to get tougher on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), member of the Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, to discuss his critiques of Netanyahu’s current approach in Gaza.April 9, 2024