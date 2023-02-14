Sen. Shaheen: ‘Bipartisan call’ for 'more transparency' from administration in Senate UFO briefing

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), member of the Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to debrief after senators received a classified briefing on the objects shot down over America in recent days. “There was a very loud cry,” Shaheen says, “for more transparency from the administration about what this is and making sure the public can understand what’s going on. So, I think that was a bipartisan call from members on both sides of the aisle, and I think that was heard loud and clear.”Feb. 14, 2023