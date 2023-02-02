Sen. Murphy: ‘We want to get Ukraine everything they need, but we can't deplete our own stocks’

Foreign Relations Committee member Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell ahead of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine to discuss President Zelenskyy’s calls for F-16 fighter jets while Russia continues to strike civilian targets. “We also have to be cognizant of the fact that a lot of our other partners around the world want F-16s. We need F-16s,” says Murphy. “We're getting to the point where obviously we want to get Ukraine everything they need, but we can't deplete our own stocks. We can't put our own security at risk here. That's got to be an underlying conversation.”Feb. 2, 2023