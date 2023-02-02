IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Murphy: ‘We want to get Ukraine everything they need, but we can't deplete our own stocks’

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Mitch Landrieu: ‘A piece of the soul of the country died’ with Tyre Nichols

    05:38

  • Republicans vote to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

    00:58

  • Hunter Biden requests investigation into Trump allies over alleged theft of laptop data

    02:36

  • ‘Greatest of all time’ Tom Brady retires after ‘unparalleled’ 23-year career

    02:54

  • Marc Morial calls on U.S. to ‘elevate’ conversation over police reform amid Nichols’ memorial

    10:29

  • Biden attorney says no classified documents found at Rehoboth home

    03:27

  • Richard Haass: Situation on the ground in Israel ‘likely to deteriorate’

    05:35

  • NY prosecutors escalate probe into Trump $130k payment to Stormy Daniels

    09:52

  • Former FDNY EMT: First responders ‘highly culpable’ for Tyre Nichols’ death

    02:00

  • Masih Alinejad: Biden administration negotiates with ‘the same murderers’ as they’ve sanctioned

    03:06

  • Ukraine top prosecutor: Russia needs to be held accountable for 'more than 65,000' war crimes

    05:46

  • Nichols’ family attorney Ben Crump: False narratives of traffic stop are ‘attempts at conspiracy’

    10:59

  • Harry Litman: Nichols footage, 'over twice as long' as Rodney King, will feel like 'an eternity'

    09:35

  • Antonia Hylton: Expect to see ‘delay’ in aid to Nichols in bodycam footage of arrest

    06:27

  • 'We now have a blueprint': Arrests in Tyre Nichols case praised

    05:25

  • Tzipi Livni: Israel’s 75-year-old democracy ‘in danger’ under Netanyahu

    06:34

  • Dmitri Alperovitch: Russia ‘effectively getting around the sanctions that have been put in place’

    02:51

  • Leon Panetta: ‘We are not effectively protecting our secrets’

    10:34

  • Rep. Victoria Spartz: House ‘becoming like a theater full of actors in the circus’

    01:48

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Murphy: ‘We want to get Ukraine everything they need, but we can't deplete our own stocks’

03:23

Foreign Relations Committee member Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell ahead of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine to discuss President Zelenskyy’s calls for F-16 fighter jets while Russia continues to strike civilian targets. “We also have to be cognizant of the fact that a lot of our other partners around the world want F-16s. We need F-16s,” says Murphy. “We're getting to the point where obviously we want to get Ukraine everything they need, but we can't deplete our own stocks. We can't put our own security at risk here. That's got to be an underlying conversation.”Feb. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Murphy: ‘We want to get Ukraine everything they need, but we can't deplete our own stocks’

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Mitch Landrieu: ‘A piece of the soul of the country died’ with Tyre Nichols

    05:38

  • Republicans vote to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

    00:58

  • Hunter Biden requests investigation into Trump allies over alleged theft of laptop data

    02:36

  • ‘Greatest of all time’ Tom Brady retires after ‘unparalleled’ 23-year career

    02:54

  • Marc Morial calls on U.S. to ‘elevate’ conversation over police reform amid Nichols’ memorial

    10:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All