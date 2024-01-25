Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

A possible bipartisan deal on the border is falling apart on Capitol Hill as some senate Republicans cave to the party’s likely presidential nominee, Donald Trump. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), member of the Appropriations and Foreign Relations Committees, joins Ryan Nobles to discuss the future of legislation to fund the border, Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. “The Republican caucus is in complete chaos right now with McConnell, the Leader, being attacked both from his Republican right and his Republican left,” Merkley says. “If they come to the floor, each separately on Ukraine, on the border, certainly the challenge in the Middle East and humanitarian aid around the world, that would be fine with me,” he adds.Jan. 25, 2024