  • Fmr. AG Eric Holder: Republicans ‘okay with getting fewer votes' as long as they hold onto 'power'

    Sen. Menendez: Biden dealt with balloon ‘the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping,' with 'strength’

    Reflecting on Biden's challenges as State of the Union address looms

  • China tensions fly high ahead of Biden State of the Union

  • IRC’s Elias Abu Ata: ‘The needs are immense’ in Syria and Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

  • Rep. Himes: ‘Brazenness’ of Chinese surveillance balloon over United States is ‘unusual’

  • Jeremy Bash: Surveillance balloons can serve as a ‘proverbial unblinking eye over a target’

  • Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Moderation in wage growth is ‘good news story’ for the Fed

  • Rep. Mike Gallagher: I don't think China would hesitate to shoot down a U.S. asset in their airspace

  • John Brennan: Secy. Blinken’s Beijing trip postponement sends a ‘clear signal’ to China

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘We want to get Ukraine everything they need, but we can't deplete our own stocks’

  • Mitch Landrieu: ‘A piece of the soul of the country died’ with Tyre Nichols

  • Republicans vote to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

  • Hunter Biden requests investigation into Trump allies over alleged theft of laptop data

  • ‘Greatest of all time’ Tom Brady retires after ‘unparalleled’ 23-year career

  • Marc Morial calls on U.S. to ‘elevate’ conversation over police reform amid Nichols’ memorial

  • Biden attorney says no classified documents found at Rehoboth home

  • Richard Haass: Situation on the ground in Israel ‘likely to deteriorate’

  • NY prosecutors escalate probe into Trump $130k payment to Stormy Daniels

  • Former FDNY EMT: First responders ‘highly culpable’ for Tyre Nichols’ death

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Menendez: Biden dealt with balloon ‘the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping,' with 'strength’

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden Administration’s handling of the Chinese surveillance balloon. “I think the administration has acted correctly, with strength. By suspending Secretary Blinken’s visit to China, by the president downing the balloon in accordance with how his military said he should, getting off the coast of the country, being able to collect all of the debris and material for intelligence analysis, and by sending a very resolute message,” says Menendez. “That, I think, is the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping: out of strength.”Feb. 7, 2023

