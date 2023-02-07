Sen. Menendez: Biden dealt with balloon ‘the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping,' with 'strength’

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden Administration’s handling of the Chinese surveillance balloon. “I think the administration has acted correctly, with strength. By suspending Secretary Blinken’s visit to China, by the president downing the balloon in accordance with how his military said he should, getting off the coast of the country, being able to collect all of the debris and material for intelligence analysis, and by sending a very resolute message,” says Menendez. “That, I think, is the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping: out of strength.”Feb. 7, 2023