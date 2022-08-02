IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Mark Warner: 'The world is a safer place' after killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Mark Warner: ‘The world is a safer place’ after killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to assess whether the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri will cause a risky power vacuum and competition among terror groups in the region. “I don't think we can be intimidated that somehow this is going to throw these jihadist networks into turmoil and that may create additional threats down the line,” says Sen. Warner. “These are people who are against democracies, they are against the education of women, they have a vehement hatred of Americans in the West writ large. And, again, I think in some small way, the world is a safer place due to our action.”Aug. 2, 2022

    Sen. Mark Warner: 'The world is a safer place' after killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

