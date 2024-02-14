IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Kaine: Turner's warning of a threat is ‘cryptic,’ ‘he hasn’t indicated what he’s referring to’

08:17

The Ukrainian military is keeping up pressure on Russian forces, nearly two years into their war with Moscow. New video from the Ukrainian military shows what they say is a Russian warship being taken out by naval drones. As Vladimir Putin demands Ukraine give up more of its land, Ukrainian forces are running dry on ammunition and dealing with a shortage of soldiers on the front lines. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), who serves on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, joins Andrea Mitchell as House Intelligence Chair MikeTurner Identifies a national security threat. “As a member of the armed services and Foreign Relations Committees, I am getting briefed on national security challenges all around the globe, including in classified settings. I don't know what Mike Turner is referring to,” Sen. Kaine tells Andrea. “He hasn't indicated what he's referring to. It might be something I'm aware of. It might be something that he knows and I don't.”Feb. 14, 2024

