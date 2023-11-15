IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    ‘How ridiculous’: Joe reacts to Trump campaign’s defense of ‘vermin’ comment

    09:27

  • Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

    02:28

  • ‘Any vote to third parties is a vote for Trump’: Former Obama campaign manager on 2024 stakes

    11:46

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03

  • On Veterans Day, Trump pledges to root out 'vermin' if given a second term

    08:21

  • Tim Scott drops out of 2024 presidential race

    01:40

  • Why DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says not to count Democrats out in 2024

    05:43

  • Fentanyl found in envelope sent to election workers in Washington

    04:36

  • VP Harris will make surprise S.C. trip to officially submit the Biden-Harris ticket

    06:29

  • Biden hits Trump's record on manufacturing in new ad

    02:38

  • Manchin, third party candidates complicate 2024 with more uncertainty

    05:06

  • ‘Worst moment in 40 GOP primary debates’: Ramaswamy using 'Nazi' reference against Zelenskyy decried

    11:40

  • MAGA GOP loses again in 2023 - after flailing in 2022 and 2020 shellacking and 2018 wipeout 

    12:05

  • Highlights and crashes at third Republican Primary Debate

    06:16

  • Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is ‘poison’ to the body politic

    01:41

  • Lawrence: This debate is being held 'in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger'

    02:12

  • 'You're just scum': GOP candidate attacks get personal — but will it matter?

    04:24

  • Nicolle: Voters showed once again they will not sit by quietly

    09:00

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

04:19

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks to NBC News' Kristen Welker about the possibility of a possible 2024 presidential run, following his announcement that he wouldn't run for re-election.Nov. 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    ‘How ridiculous’: Joe reacts to Trump campaign’s defense of ‘vermin’ comment

    09:27

  • Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

    02:28

  • ‘Any vote to third parties is a vote for Trump’: Former Obama campaign manager on 2024 stakes

    11:46

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03

  • On Veterans Day, Trump pledges to root out 'vermin' if given a second term

    08:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All