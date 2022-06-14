Sen. Jeff Merkley: Biden must ‘push hard' on human rights issues during Saudi Arabia trip

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell ahead of President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, a major oil exporter, to assess the implications of a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA said is responsible for the killing for journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “I hate to think of the moment when he has to shake his hand, MBS’s hand, because they are, they're horrendous on human rights,” says Merkley. “We know he's going there for oil, but there's other really important human rights issues he needs to push hard on.”June 14, 2022