- Now Playing
Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’13:59
- UP NEXT
‘There was no later in life’ for enslaved people to use skills from forced labor04:03
Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’01:13
Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’06:25
Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters02:45
Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’10:06
Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’09:07
It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships06:51
Fmr. Acting AG told Trump that ‘he wouldn’t use’ the DOJ to ‘change outcome of election’03:17
Weissmann: If indicted, Trump lashing out at Jack Smith ‘would violate’ standing rules in DC court09:26
‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat04:33
Fmr. Amb. Martin Indyk: ‘Could see a waning in American diplomatic and political support for Israel’05:59
House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi remembers longtime friend Tony Bennett: ‘We loved him’06:50
Secy. Blinken: ‘Russia, by weaponizing food, is doing something truly unconscionable’05:53
UK Foreign Secy.: Without ‘resilience’ in supporting Ukraine, ‘whatever happens next will be worse’06:00
Smith doesn’t need to prove Trump knew he lost, but could use witness testimony showing that he did03:08
‘Trump is very into’ House GOP expunging impeachments, but the votes aren’t there right now08:13
‘A frozen conflict’: U.S. ‘rushes’ arms into Ukraine to break ‘stalemate’06:01
‘Russia is not being helpful’ to U.S. efforts to release wrongfully detained US citizens07:39
Jack Smith will try to prove Trump knew stolen election ‘theory’ was ‘false’ and would ‘not hold up’05:41
- Now Playing
Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’13:59
- UP NEXT
‘There was no later in life’ for enslaved people to use skills from forced labor04:03
Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’01:13
Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’06:25
Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters02:45
Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’10:06
Play All