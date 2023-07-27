Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’

Former President Donald Trump is expecting a third indictment for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the January 6th Capitol attack. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “President Trump's conduct on January 6, what he did or didn't do, to incite the mob and to encourage them to come and attack the Capitol and to seek to overturn the peaceful transfer of power following an election, that conduct is foundational to both our system of ordered liberty, our Constitution and our understanding of his willingness to respect those guardrails, those rules and those traditions,” he says. Coons also touches on a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report, which states that China is upping its support for Russia in Ukraine, saying, “For China to side with that conduct on the world stage would be a tragic mistake, both for the increasingly hungry peoples of dozens of countries that rely on Ukrainian grain and oil exports, food oil exports, but also for China's reputation in the developing world.”July 27, 2023