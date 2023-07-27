IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’

    13:59
  • UP NEXT

    ‘There was no later in life’ for enslaved people to use skills from forced labor

    04:03

  • Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’

    01:13

  • Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’

    06:25

  • Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters

    02:45

  • Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’

    10:06

  • Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’

    09:07

  • It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships

    06:51

  • Fmr. Acting AG told Trump that ‘he wouldn’t use’ the DOJ to ‘change outcome of election’

    03:17

  • Weissmann: If indicted, Trump lashing out at Jack Smith ‘would violate’ standing rules in DC court

    09:26

  • ‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat

    04:33

  • Fmr. Amb. Martin Indyk: ‘Could see a waning in American diplomatic and political support for Israel’

    05:59

  • House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi remembers longtime friend Tony Bennett: ‘We loved him’

    06:50

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘Russia, by weaponizing food, is doing something truly unconscionable’

    05:53

  • UK Foreign Secy.: Without ‘resilience’ in supporting Ukraine, ‘whatever happens next will be worse’

    06:00

  • Smith doesn’t need to prove Trump knew he lost, but could use witness testimony showing that he did

    03:08

  • ‘Trump is very into’ House GOP expunging impeachments, but the votes aren’t there right now

    08:13

  • ‘A frozen conflict’: U.S. ‘rushes’ arms into Ukraine to break ‘stalemate’

    06:01

  • ‘Russia is not being helpful’ to U.S. efforts to release wrongfully detained US citizens

    07:39

  • Jack Smith will try to prove Trump knew stolen election ‘theory’ was ‘false’ and would ‘not hold up’

    05:41

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’

13:59

Former President Donald Trump is expecting a third indictment for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the January 6th Capitol attack. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “President Trump's conduct on January 6, what he did or didn't do, to incite the mob and to encourage them to come and attack the Capitol and to seek to overturn the peaceful transfer of power following an election, that conduct is foundational to both our system of ordered liberty, our Constitution and our understanding of his willingness to respect those guardrails, those rules and those traditions,” he says. Coons also touches on a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report, which states that China is upping its support for Russia in Ukraine, saying, “For China to side with that conduct on the world stage would be a tragic mistake, both for the increasingly hungry peoples of dozens of countries that rely on Ukrainian grain and oil exports, food oil exports, but also for China's reputation in the developing world.”July 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’

    13:59
  • UP NEXT

    ‘There was no later in life’ for enslaved people to use skills from forced labor

    04:03

  • Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’

    01:13

  • Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’

    06:25

  • Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters

    02:45

  • Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’

    10:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All