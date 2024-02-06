Sen. Bennet: ‘Hell to pay’ if U.S. aid to Ukraine ends, ‘catastrophic for people all over the world’

Republicans have threatened to tank the $118 billion bipartisan national security supplemental, which would provide funding to the southern border as well as Ukraine and other foreign allies. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), member of the Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss consequences of withholding aid to Ukraine. “For the United States to turn our back on them now would be catastrophic for our national security and catastrophic for people all over this planet that hope to live in free societies,” Bennet says. “In the days that are coming ahead, the hours that are coming ahead, we better figure out how to fund Ukraine because there's going to be hell to pay in this world if we don't,” he adds.Feb. 6, 2024