  Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework 'hopefully' will lead 'to a big breakthrough'

  Del Percio on Trump ruling: 'This will not hurt him," helps him to run 'campaign from a courthouse'

    Sen. Bennet: 'Hell to pay' if U.S. aid to Ukraine ends, 'catastrophic for people all over the world'

    Tim Miller: 'Isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now,' and underestimated

  John Brennan: U.S. must 'take away that capability to strike U.S. forces' from Iran-backed groups

  Sen. Murphy: 'Donald Trump wants those scenes of chaos' the bipartisan border deal would prevent

  Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria

  Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'

  Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies

  Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?

  The importance of the locations of the U.S. military's retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies

  What might come next in the tiered U.S. military retaliation against Iranian proxies

  Fmr. CISA director: China is 'a much more nefarious, insidious threat'

  Rep. Quigley: 'If we let stand Putin's aggression, we're inviting more bloodshed' & defense spending

  Biden Campaign co-Chair: Trump and 'MAGA Republicans' 'really don't want to close the border'

  Roberta Kaplan: 'It's hard to imagine' how democracy 'survives if we can't agree' on what's true

  Stavridis: 'Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil' necessary if Iran does not 'cease and desist'

  Sen. Coons: 'Forceful strikes' against Iranian proxies is 'course we're likely to see' from U.S.

  INTERPOL Exec. Dir: 'Traditional' law enforcement is 'struggling to keep up' with technology

  Fmr. Trump NSA: 'I'm convinced' Trump 'withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Bennet: ‘Hell to pay’ if U.S. aid to Ukraine ends, ‘catastrophic for people all over the world’

Republicans have threatened to tank the $118 billion bipartisan national security supplemental, which would provide funding to the southern border as well as Ukraine and other foreign allies. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), member of the Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss consequences of withholding aid to Ukraine. “For the United States to turn our back on them now would be catastrophic for our national security and catastrophic for people all over this planet that hope to live in free societies,” Bennet says. “In the days that are coming ahead, the hours that are coming ahead, we better figure out how to fund Ukraine because there's going to be hell to pay in this world if we don't,” he adds.Feb. 6, 2024

