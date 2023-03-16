IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that 'aren't beholden' to the CCP

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that ‘aren’t beholden' to the CCP

05:55

Member of the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees Senator Angus King (I-ME) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the Biden administration threatening to ban TikTok in the U.S. if its Chinese owners don’t sell their shares in the app. “China actually has a law that any private company that's requested by the Chinese Communist government to give up their data has to do. So in effect, it makes any private company an agent of the Chinese Communist Party. And TikTok has enormous amounts of data,” says King. “We don't want to ban it, but we do want to get the ownership into people or companies that aren't beholden to the Chinese Communist Party. It's pretty straightforward.”March 16, 2023

