Secretary Blinken meets with President Emmanuel Macron in attempt to repair relations with France

Richard Haass and Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss meetings between the United States and France amid ongoing tensions. "America will only be back in the eyes of the world when American democracy looks both stable and productive," says Haass. "The United States needs to forge a positive relationship with France, France has more military capability and more willingness to use it than any other country in the EU, this is a time to settle things with France." Oct. 5, 2021