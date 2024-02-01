Roberta Kaplan: ‘It’s hard to imagine’ how democracy ‘survives if we can’t agree’ on what’s true

Renowned litigator Roberta Kaplan represented E. Jean Carroll in both cases she brought and won against Donald Trump, the landmark gay-rights with Edie Windsor, as well as a major case representing plaintiffs who were seriously injured during in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. Kaplan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the highs and lows of her recent work. “I'm just Robbie Kaplan from Cleveland, Ohio, and I like practicing law.” On her next legal pursuit, Kaplan says, “My law firm, I think, is very concerned about… the power of misinformation and disinformation in our society. And it's hard to imagine how our democracy flourishes, much less survives if we can't agree on what the truth is.”Feb. 1, 2024