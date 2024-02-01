IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Roberta Kaplan: ‘It’s hard to imagine’ how democracy ‘survives if we can’t agree’ on what’s true

    06:28
    Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’

    03:58

  • Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.

    06:55

  • INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology

    05:16

  • Fmr. Trump NSA: ‘I’m convinced’ Trump ‘withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake’

    04:07

  • NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine

    06:35

  • MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

    04:50

  • Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

    07:48

  • Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border

    04:49

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

    11:05

  • Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

    05:12

  • Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    01:48

  • Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’

    04:54

  • Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’

    05:32

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    05:35

  • Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

    04:40

  • Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

    05:36

  • Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

    04:02

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

    01:19

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

    05:02

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Roberta Kaplan: ‘It’s hard to imagine’ how democracy ‘survives if we can’t agree’ on what’s true

06:28

Renowned litigator Roberta Kaplan represented E. Jean Carroll in both cases she brought and won against Donald Trump, the landmark gay-rights with Edie Windsor, as well as a major case  representing plaintiffs who were seriously injured during in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. Kaplan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the highs and lows of her recent work. “I'm just Robbie Kaplan from Cleveland, Ohio, and I like practicing law.” On her next legal pursuit, Kaplan says, “My law firm, I think, is very concerned about… the power of misinformation and disinformation in our society. And it's hard to imagine how our democracy flourishes, much less survives if we can't agree on what the truth is.”Feb. 1, 2024

    Roberta Kaplan: ‘It’s hard to imagine’ how democracy ‘survives if we can’t agree’ on what’s true

    06:28
