Rhodes: Putin won’t ‘succumb to pressure,’ ‘escalated’ detentions to secure associates release
March 29, 202410:39
    Rhodes: Putin won’t ‘succumb to pressure,’ ‘escalated’ detentions to secure associates release

    10:39
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rhodes: Putin won’t ‘succumb to pressure,’ ‘escalated’ detentions to secure associates release

10:39

Today marks one year since Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia on espionage charges U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy calls “fiction.” Keir Simmons, Ben Rhodes, and Adm. James Stavridis join Ryan Nobles to discuss Gershkovich’s detainment and the Biden administration's efforts to bring him home.March 29, 2024

    Rhodes: Putin won’t ‘succumb to pressure,’ ‘escalated’ detentions to secure associates release

    10:39
