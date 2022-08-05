Rev. Al Sharpton: Griner sentence ‘an absolute moral outrage,’ but she has ‘millions’ of supporters

Reverend Al Sharpton joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to WNBA star Brittney Griner’s 9-year sentence handed down by a Russian court following a guilty verdict in her drug trial. “It was not surprising, but still startling. This is an absolute moral outrage for her to be given just about the maximum sentence of 10 years,” says Rev. Sharpton. “We still have a delegation that I put together asking to go and see her and give her a clergy visit because looking at her yesterday in that cage, she does not know there are millions of people supporting her around the world.”Aug. 5, 2022