Ret. Gen. McCaffrey: Colin Powell ‘listened to experts which most people in D.C. find difficult to do’

Retired General Barry McCaffrey, former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO James Stavridis, and former Chief of Staff at the CIA Jeremy Bash join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the legacy left by General Colin Powell, the first Black Secretary of State, following his passing. “He was a global figure but with a tremendous sense of humility,” says retired General Barry McCaffrey. “At the end of the day Powell was this person with enormous integrity, and good judgment, and a sense of humility, and he listened to experts which most people in D.C. find difficult to do.”Oct. 18, 2021