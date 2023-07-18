Rep. Zoe Lofgren: If reelected, Trump ‘intends to destroy three branches of government’

Former President Donald Trump possibly faces another indictment in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation in connection to the January 6th attack on the Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who served on the House January 6th Committee, joins Peter Alexander to share her thoughts on what is at stake in the case. “He intends to suspend parts of the Constitution if he is reelected,” Lofgren says. “I’m certain he intends to destroy the three branches of government and keep each other in check and to take all the power for himself.”July 18, 2023