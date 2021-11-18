Rep. Yarmuth: Decision to retire ‘was totally personal’

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about his upcoming retirement, the status of the spending bill, Congressman Gosar’s censure, and inflation. Andrea questions whether his decision to retire was influenced by concerns of a Republican majority in the House. “Even though the thought of Republican control of the House is horrifying and working in that environment with be horrifying,” says Yarmuth. “This was totally personal.”Nov. 18, 2021