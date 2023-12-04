IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

French officials suspect terrorism drove a deadly attack near the Eiffel Tower in Paris by a man who they say have pledged allegiance to Islamic State. Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the threat of terrorism domestically as antisemitc and islamophobic sentiments grow across the country in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. “The director has, I think rightly, sounded the public alarm that we are facing the possibility of terrorist attacks now that are the highest in a decade,” Turner tells Andrea. “He spoke of the conflict in Israel and Hezbollah, Hamas and ISIS calling for attacks in the West, including in the United States. He's also very concerned about the issue of lone wolves, people who might respond to these types of calls, who intend to do other people harm.”Dec. 4, 2023

