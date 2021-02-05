Rep. Jeffries: 'We are prepared to move toward reconciliation if necessary' on relief

Rep. Jeffries: 'We are prepared to move toward reconciliation if necessary' on relief07:04
Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss COVID relief legislation and the upcoming impeachment trial. On relief, he says Democrats "are prepared to move toward reconciliation if necessary, but our desire is to work in partnership with Republicans." And on the impeachment trial, he says that he's "confident that the American people understand why it was necessary for the House to impeach the former president."