Rep. Jackie Speier: McCarthy giving ‘tacit approval’ to Gosar with silence over violent video

Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her push to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for sharing a video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY. “It’s so important for us to not normalize this kind of conduct,” says Speier. “Not only was he suggesting killing Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, but also going after the President of the United States. He suggests it was a cartoon. It's not a laughing matter.”Nov. 12, 2021