    Rep. Debbie Dingell: ‘I was a witness to more than one’ of Loudermilk's Capitol tours ahead of Jan 6

    Ben Ginsberg: Trump’s pressure on Pence more ‘unprecedented’ than ‘what we saw in Watergate’

  • Katharine Graham, ‘the very model of an enlightened publisher,’ honored with U.S. Forever Stamp

  • Michael Beschloss: America is ‘divided against ourselves over the basic issue’ of ‘democracy itself’

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Bipartisan gun deal will ‘prevent a lot of homicides and a lot of suicides in this country’

  • Amb. McFaul: ‘Getting Brittney Griner out of Russia must be a top priority for the Biden administration’

  • Trump pushed ‘the big lie’ for ‘apparently quite significant financial gain’

  • Sen. Jeff Merkley: Biden must ‘push hard' on human rights issues during Saudi Arabia trip

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Astonishing’ what Barr told Jan 6 Committee that he ‘didn’t say’ during Trump presidency

  • Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’

  • Officer Daniel Hodges: ‘I don’t know how’ Republican leaders who ‘experienced January 6’ can say ’this doesn’t matter’

  • Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges

  • Documentarian with ‘detailed firsthand knowledge’ of how Proud Boys ‘planned for January 6’ to testify at first Jan. 6 Committee hearing

  • Peter Baker: Kushner distanced himself from Trump ahead of Jan 6, telling his father-in-law ‘I can’t help you’

  • Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘waging a war’ on the world ‘through food scarcity’

  • U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day’ by 2023

  • Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Capturing the attention of a ‘distracted nation’ will be Jan. 6 Committee’s ‘biggest challenge’ in primetime hearings

  • Robert Gibbs: ‘Not a ton that this White House can do’ to combat surging gas prices

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Putin ‘will end the war when his forces on the battlefield can no longer advance’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Debbie Dingell: ‘I was a witness to more than one’ of Loudermilk's Capitol tours ahead of Jan 6

03:59

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea to share her account of seeing Representative Barry Loudermilk giving tours of the Capitol “the day before the certification was going to take place,” January 6. “There was a whole group of visitors. We weren't even supposed to have visitors inside of the complex,” due to pandemic restrictions. “They weren't wearing masks and I was irritated enough that went over and complained to the police,” Dingell recalls. “There were tours and I was a witness to more than one.”June 17, 2022

