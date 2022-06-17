Rep. Debbie Dingell: ‘I was a witness to more than one’ of Loudermilk's Capitol tours ahead of Jan 6

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea to share her account of seeing Representative Barry Loudermilk giving tours of the Capitol “the day before the certification was going to take place,” January 6. “There was a whole group of visitors. We weren't even supposed to have visitors inside of the complex,” due to pandemic restrictions. “They weren't wearing masks and I was irritated enough that went over and complained to the police,” Dingell recalls. “There were tours and I was a witness to more than one.”June 17, 2022