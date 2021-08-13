Rep. Crow: Situation in Afghanistan is ‘heartbreaking’ for so many veterans

Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO), a former Army Ranger and paratrooper who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss violence in Afghanistan with Taliban advances saying it is “nothing short of heartbreaking for so many of us veterans.” He continues, “We leave parts our hearts in the places where we fought.” He also urges three actions to take place: the evacuation of US citizens, the evacuation of Afghan interpreters and translators, and making sure that ISIS and Al Qaeda do not reconstitute. Aug. 13, 2021