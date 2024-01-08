Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Trump calling convicted Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’ is ‘despicable’

Former President Trump has called those prosecuted for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection “hostages” and demanded their release in a campaign speech in Iowa. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) joins Ana Cabrera to discuss. “His use of the word ‘hostages’ is despicable, always and every day. But while there continue to be Israeli and U.S. citizen hostages, people who are held captive by a terrorist organization, abducted,” Rep. Spanberger said. “The fact that he would use that word to describe people who have gone through the legal process, people who have been indicted, people who have been charged, many of whom have pled guilty to the crimes of which they weren't convicted, it is absolutely a just a despicable use of vocabulary for a reason intended presumably to evoke a type of emotion.”Jan. 8, 2024