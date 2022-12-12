IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Eugene Robinson: Bout was likely going to get out in six years, ‘that’s really what we were trading’

    Renowned U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

    Wife of Lockerbie victim: Mas’ud arraignment a 'milestone’ in decades-long ‘miscarriage of justice’

  • NASA Administrator Bill Nelson: Artemis 1 spacecraft zooming back to Earth at 25,000 mph

  • John Brennan: Bout may try to revive ‘atrophied’ contacts, methods to boost Russian force in Ukraine

  • WNBPA Executive Director ‘overjoyed’ by Griner’s return: ‘Our prayers have been answered’

  • Marc Fogel’s sister feels ‘disenchanted’ by U.S. government: ‘He should have been on the plane’

  • Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’

  • John Kirby: Griner swap ‘was the only deal we could get and now was the only moment we could get it’

  • Paul Whelan ‘very disappointed,’ but ‘President Biden made the right decision,’ says brother

  • Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner discusses efforts to document Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine

  • Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings

  • Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’

  • Supreme Court hears arguments for 'independent state legislature' theory case

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

  • Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’

  • DNI Avril Haines: Protests in Iran not an ‘imminent threat to the regime’

  • DNI Avril Haines: Parents ‘should be’ concerned about kids’ privacy and data on Tik-Tok

  • Jury deliberations underway in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

  • DNI Avril Haines: Russia can’t replace on their own ‘what they are expending’ in ammo

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Renowned U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

The soccer world is grieving after 49-year-old renowned international journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died unexpectedly while reporting at the World Cup in Qatar. Andrea Mitchell pays tribute.Dec. 12, 2022

