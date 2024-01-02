IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  

  

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Regev: Israel does not take ‘responsibility for’ Beirut strike, ‘whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas’

10:47

NBC News reports a strike in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, which killed a senior Hamas official. Former Ambassador Mark Regev, senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. "I've seen the reports. Israel has not taken responsibility for this attack. But whoever did it, it must be clear that this was not an attack on the Lebanese state. It was not an attack even on Hezbollah, the terrorist organization. Whoever did this did a surgical strike against the Hamas leadership," Regev said. "Obviously in Lebanon, there are many Hezbollah targets but whoever did this strike, was very surgical and went for a Hamas target because Israel is at war. Whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas."Jan. 2, 2024

  

  

