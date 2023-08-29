Ramaswamy says ‘I’ll respect his wishes’ after receiving cease and desist letter from Eminem

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says, “I’ll respect his wishes” after receiving a cease and desist letter sent by Eminem demanding he stop rapping his music on the campaign trail. “Eminem, in his rise, used to be a guy who actually stood up to the establishment and said the things that the establishment didn't want him to say," Ramaswamy said. “I think the fact that my political viewpoints may differ from his, I think people change over the course of their lives, but I have hope for him that he will one day rediscover the renegade that made him great and I'm rooting for that success in his life.”Aug. 29, 2023