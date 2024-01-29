IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

    11:05
  • Now Playing

    Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    01:48

  • Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’

    04:54

  • Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’

    05:32

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    05:35

  • Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

    04:40

  • Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

    05:36

  • Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

    04:02

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

    01:19

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

    05:02

  • Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

    06:24

  • Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

    07:22

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

    06:46

  • NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

    06:49

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

    04:44

  • Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

    07:02

  • Regev: There’s no ‘contradiction’ between ‘the campaign against Hamas and getting the hostages out’

    05:36

  • Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

    05:19

  • CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

    05:29

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

05:12

Officials from Egypt, Israel, Qatar, and the U.S. have brokered a deal that would see the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza in exchange for the release of aid to Gaza and the return of Palestinian prisoners. However, Hamas has yet to agree to the deal. Andrea Mitchell and David Ignatius sit down with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, one of the lead negotiators, to discuss the deal. “There was a clear demand of the permanent ceasefire ahead of the negotiations, which I believe that we moved from that place to a place where it potentially might lead to a ceasefire permanently in the future. And this is what we are all aiming for,” Al-Thani tells Andrea. “I think yesterday was good progress made to get things back in shape and to at least to lay a foundation for the way forward.” He adds, “we are hoping actually to relay this proposal to Hamas and to get them to a place where they engage positively and constructively in the process. Because we think that in today's world, I think that's the only game in town and that would be the only way to get the situation de-escalated.”Jan. 29, 2024

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

    11:05
  • Now Playing

    Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    01:48

  • Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’

    04:54

  • Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’

    05:32

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    05:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All